Wayback Wednesday: Hrithik Roshan shows off smooth moves in this throwback rehearsal video of 'Bang Bang' song 'Tu Meri'

Hrithik Roshan is truly one of the best dancers we have in Bollywood. His smooth moves and stylish look make everyone go weak in their knees. Whenever a movie of Hrithik is announced, fans pray that there should be a dance sequence no matter what. Since his debut film, Duggu has proved both acting and dancing prowess. One of the best dance sequences of Hrithik is 'Tu Meri' from his 2014 film, Bang Bang. The way he did the signature step is something which is a treat to one's eyes.

A while back, choreographer Bosco Martis took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback video straight from the rehearsals of 'Tu Meri'. In the video, just like the actual song, Hrithik is acing each and every step that too with full enjoyment. Bosco captioned the post stating, "Throwback rehearsal video with the magical man of dancing. What a blast We had Filming this music video @hrithikroshan #boscocaesardancecompany #bcdc #boscocaesar #behindthescenes #bcdcvibe #boscolesliemartis #choreographer #director #lifeatbcdc #blmdancestudios #bollywood #hrithikroshan #bangbangmovie #dance #footwork #shakealeg #mumbai #throwback #bangbangmovie #tumeri"

Check out the video below:

Bang Bang was the Hindi remake of Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz starrer Knight & Day which was released in the year 2010. Along with Hrithik, the action-packed film also starred Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Though the film received mixed reviews from the fans and the critics, Hrithik and Katrina's chemistry was well-appreciated.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Super 30 which is slated to release on July 12, 2019.