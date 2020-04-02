'Way world reacted to Coronavirus in beginning': Kareena Kapoor Khan on one thing she would change if gone back in time

Kareena Kapoor Khan is living it up with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown period amid coronavirus outbreak. But just before the deadly virus spread in the country and everyone indulged in self-quarantining, the actor shot for Vogue India magazine as the cover girl of April month. Today, her cover was unveiled and she even interacted with them about the quarantine period and how coronavirus scare should have taken seriously by the world.

When Vogue India asked Kareena, what would she be if the whole world worked from home? To which the actor replied, "I would be the next YouTube or TikTok sensation!" Talking about self-isolation, Bebo revealed she would have been 'on a secluded beach somewhere with Saif and Taimur'.

The magazine went on to ask Kareena, what would she change If she got a chance to go back in time. The actor stated, "I'd change the way the world reacted to Coronavirus in the beginning. It should have been taken seriously from the start."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's latest release, Angrezi Medium hit the screens a few weeks back only to be pulled out of the theatres due to coronavirus scare. The film stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles and is directed by Homi Adajania.

She has also been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is paired opposite Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release during Christmas weekend this year.