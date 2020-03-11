Headlines

Bollywood

'Way we live is being reflected much better on-screen now': Hrithik Roshan on changes in content today

At a recently held event, Hrithik Roshan spoke at length about good changes happening in the content of the Hindi cinema.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 12:01 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan is one of those actors who have proven with every film, what a great performer he is! In 2019 itself, he was seen in two films which were pole apart from each other - Super 30 and War. Currently, we are in that phase of Bollywood where 'content is the king'. Hrithik recently attended an event where he spoke at length about evolving tastes of the audience with time.

Hrithik stated, "Things have changed a lot, dramatically and for the better. Things are a lot more real now, a lot more nuanced performances, nuanced stories, a lot of the unarticulated thoughts are now being articulated well, a lot of reality is coming on to the screen."

The handsome hunk also said, "More than geography I think it's about the nuances of our real life. The way we live, that is being reflected much better on-screen now as opposed to the black and white and the ideal characters. The hero was supposed to be this ideal guy, just one dimensional. Now you have a multidimensional hero who can be good, he can be flawed and yet he is your main protagonist. You still root for him. I think all this is making the times now a lot more interesting."

Hrithik also shared about how scriptwriters, filmmakers and actors are also evolving and adapting to the changing times. The talented actor was recently bestowed with Best Actor award at the Dadsaheb Phalke International film festival whereas WAR co-starring Tiger Shroff went on to become the highest grosser of 2019.

