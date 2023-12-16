Headlines

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

Top 10 most-watched Indian titles on Netflix in 2023

Best gangster films to watch on Netflix

Bowlers with most no-balls for India in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe series

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

Taimur Ali Khan was looking adorable while performing at his school's annual function. Kareena Kapoor's reaction in viral video has won hearts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

The most loved celebrity kid Taimur Ali Khan never fails to stun us with his cuteness. A recent video showcasing his performance at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day has surfaced. Taimur, along with many other kids, took part in the event, getting lots of cheers and encouragement from his parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined in as an enthusiastic supporter, cheering Taimur on during his time on stage. In the video, Taimur is seen dancing with his group to the song Nachde Ne Saare. The kids are all dressed in vibrant, colorful attire. Taimur stands out in a striking traditional outfit, combining fluorescent and pink hues, stealing the spotlight with his eye-catching attire.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs were seen grooving together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual and the video of them is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Aishwarya can be seen dancing next to Suhana Khan while Amitabh Bachchan can be seen grooving behind her. Later, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh also join them and start dancing with them. The video has been shared by one of the fan pages with the caption, " all favourites together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day function."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on Friday, was seen delivering a spectacular performance at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day. She was looking adorable, Aishwarya Rai, Agastya Nanda and others cheered for her.

The video of her is going viral on social media, however, what caught everyone’s attention was her new hairstyle. Social media users called her cute, and said that she looks better in this new hairstyle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, AbRam Khan also performed at his school's annual day function. Jr Khan took the centerstage, performing a play along with other students. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked proud of their little son's fluency and command over dialogue.

However, there was a moment in the performance that melted SRK, Gauri, and his fans' hearts. By the end of his act, AbRam did Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. As soon as AbRam recreated his father's iconic pose, the audience in the auditorium clapped loudly, and the moment went viral on the internet.

 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek got married after dating for years on April 20, 2007. As per recent media reports, Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have ceased communication for many years, and they even refuse to acknowledge each other. Abhishek is caught in the crossfire of saas-bahu feud, and this is a major reason behind their rumoured separation. 

Zoom quoted a source closer to the actor's family, confirming that there have been problems for many years, but they were together for their daughter. The source further added, "Now the matters have come to a head."

