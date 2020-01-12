Watch: Without saying it, Disha Patani screams 'never-give-up' while performing front flip with injured knee

Often sharing some inspirational and motivational videos, Disha Patani is back at fitness. The Bollywood actress recently shared a video that screams her 'never give up' attitude. Despite an injured knee, Disha is seen doing the front-flip in the video.

The video, shared by Disha Patani, shows that the actress is uncomfortable with many moves. In fact, Disha, who usually aces all her moves in such videos, fell down while training for the front-flip. More so, Disha also revealed that she would be expected to rehearse for her upcoming movie Malang's dance song with the broken knee.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "This is how not to do a front flip #donttrythisathomefolks and of course rehearsing for a dance song in Malang with a broken knee."

See her video here:

Apart from Malang, Disha Patani will also star in Salman Khan's much-awaited Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The film, like most Salman films, is produced by the superstar himself.