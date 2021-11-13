Watch: When will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get married? Actress says THIS

Since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to get married next month, therefore, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans also want to know when they will say ‘I Do’. In her new YouTube video ‘A day in the life of Alia Bhatt’, the actress can be heard answering a few questions while sharing a glimpse of her regular day.

In the YouTube video, Alia Bhatt can be seen heading to the Film City for an ad shoot. In the middle of the shoot with her friend Akansha Ranjan, she answered some questions asked by her fans during the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

‘What inspires her’ was the first question, to which, she replied, “Two things. My own dreams for myself inspire me every day to work harder and harder. That’s one part of it, the work part of it. And people in my life - my team, my friends, my family, my loved ones - inspire me every day to be a better person just with their compassion, kindness, and love.”

After being asked to show the wallpaper by one of her fans, Alia turned her phone towards the camera and showed a picture with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Her fan then asked her about the last thing that she googled, to which she laughed and revealed ‘Shimla Mirchi’.

When one of her fans wanted to know how she reacts to the trolls, she said, “I would say, none of these things should be taken too seriously. Someone very wise once told me, ‘You never take success to your head and failure to your heart. The same way, you never take praise to your head and criticism or negativity to your heart.’”

However, a person wanted to know about her wedding plans. To which, Alia didn’t answer and the video ended. Talking about her professional life, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, and in ‘Brahmastra’ with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, she finished shooting for ‘Darlings’. She has several other projects in the pipeline including ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’ with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.