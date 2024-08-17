Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Tanushree Dutta had worked with Vivek Agnihotri on his directorial debut Chocolate in 2005. In 2018, the actress had made shocking accusations against the filmmaker on how he made her uncomfortable on the sets of the film.

Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the romantic drama Aashiq Banaya Aapne. In the same year, her second Hindi film titled Chocolate was released. The crime thriller marked the directorial debut of Vivek Agnihotri. In 2018, Tanushree had accused Vivek of harassing her on the sets of Chocolate in an interview.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress had said, "Ek din, jab main set par paanch minute der se pahunchi, to usne mujh par chillaya aur mujhe unprofessional bola. We shot for the film for 100 days and from the first day onwards, I was the first person on the set. Kabhi kabhi main set pe aati thi toh lights bhi nahi lagi hoti thi, kuch set taiyaar hi nahi hota tha. Lekin ek din main thoda late aayi, paanch minute, exactly five minutes, aur woh set pe tha sirf yeh dekhne ke liye ki main aayi hoon ya nahi aur mujhe chilla kar unprofessional bola (One day, when I arrived on set five minutes late, he yelled at me and called me unprofessional. Sometimes, I would come to the set when the lights weren’t even on and nothing was prepared. But on that particular day, I was exactly five minutes late, and he was on set just to see whether I had arrived or not, and shouted that I am unprofessional)."

Tanushree added that Vivek Agnihotri would make her sit on the sets for the entire day even when she had no scenes to be shot on that particular day. She added, "I wasn't even allowed to go inside the van, even if it's extremely hot or raining. That was his way of harassing me or troubling me. Artists are supposed to rest in the van when they are not shooting. Especially, agar apne mujhe is tarah ke kapde diye hain, jo short kapde hote hain. Main kabhi robe bhi pehen ke baithti thi to bolta tha ‘Nahi, abhi shot aane wala hai to isko utaaro.' Woh short skirt mein mujhe poori unit ke saamne bithake rakhta tha (Artists are supposed to rest in the van when they’re not shooting. Especially if you’ve given me clothes like these, short clothes and so on. Even when I sat in a robe, he would say, 'No, there’s a shot coming up, so take it off.' He would make me sit in those short clothes in front of the entire unit)."

The clip of Tanushree Dutta sharing her harrowing experience of working with Vivek Agnihotri has been shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, and is going viral on social media. The actress was last seen in the fim Apartment in 2010, while the filmmaker's last release The Vaccine War bombed at the box office in 2023.

