WATCH: When Shahid Kapoor got 25 stitches while shooting 'Jersey', actor shares BTS prep journey in viral video

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama 'Jersey' is one of the most awaited films of the year. After the blockbuster success of 'Kabir Singh', the actor returns to screen after two years with this film in the role of an ex-cricketer aiming to get back into the Indian team to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's dad Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the scenes video from the sets of 'Jersey'. The clip shows the dedication and passion the actor has put in the last two years for this role. From getting the batting basics right to perfecting his cricketing shots, the 'Padmaavat' actor is seen practicing and training day and night at the pitch.

The video also shows the lip injury that Shahid suffered during the shooting. While filming one of the sequences in the film, a ball bounced off and hit on the actor's lip leading to a cut. The actor can be seen staying calm and cleaning his wound in the video. Shahid had to get 25 stitches for the injury that put him out of action for a few weeks before returning back to the sets.

Shahid captioned the video as "This one has my BLOOD. #JerseyOfDreams". The actor's wife Mira Kapoor took to the comments section and showed her support. His actor-brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Guts and glory. The stuff of mavericks. Proud of you bhai."

For the unversed, 'Jersey' is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title which was hugely appreciated by the critics and the masses. Even 'Kabir Singh', Shahid's last release that earned more than Rs 300 crores at the box-office, was the remake of the Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy'.