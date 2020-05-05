Watch: When Rishi Kapoor danced at Imtiaz Ali's brother's wedding in Kashmir

People are still taking time to accept the fact that Rishi Kapoor is no more. Many are still paying condolences and several celebrities are taking a trip down memory lane to pay a tribute to the late actor. Rishi has left a heartwarming impact on many people and amongst them is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The director a while back, took to his Instagram story and shared a post in which Rishi is seen dancing at the baraat of his brother's wedding.

Yes, Rishi had visited Kashmir to attend Imtiaz's brother's wedding and is seen dancing his heart out along with other baraati. Imtiaz shared the video with a caption stating, "RK baraat dance in Kashmir".

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, while remembering Rishi on his demise, Imtiaz had shared a still from Love Aaj Kal and wrote, "Time is passing. The other day he was on my set. I was nervous, he was the biggest actor I had worked with. I touched his feet and asked him to guide me. He guided me. Another day I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him."