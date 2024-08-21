Watch: Vivek Agnihotri joins protest over Kolkata rape-murder case, demands justice

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who joined the protest rally against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, expressed his outrage.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri shared his feelings on the incident. He said, "My demand is just this that since the time of the Direct Action Day, rape has been used as a political weapon. In Bengal, communal, political, electoral violence should end. And we have to make Bengal great again. And that is possible only if the current political system is completely changed. This government has completely failed. I have come here because many young people are asking me. I want them to get inspired that yes, if I can stand here and protest, they can too. We have to make Bengal great again if we want India to succeed."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, Film director Vivek Agnihotri says, "Since the time of the Direct Action Day, rape has been used as a political weapon. In Bengal, communal, political, electoral violence should… pic.twitter.com/nJcicjdC1J — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and civil societies and doctors across States protested against the incident and demanded severe punishment to the accused persons and sought safety and security for themselves. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

