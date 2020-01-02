Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli back from New Year vacay, cannot stop smiling every time he looks at Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent New Year in Switzerland with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 02, 2020, 12:44 PM IST

After ringing in New Year 2020 with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Switzerland, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back to Mumbai. The couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport, looking cute as ever.

In a video from the Mumbai airport, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen walking at a distance, but also chatting up. In fact, every time Virat looked at Anushka, he smiled like an adorable little man who is head-over-heels in love with his woman.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, often known as Virushka, are one of the most-loved couples from B-Town. Not working in any movie for over a year, Anushka was a constant support for Virat Kohli as he went on World Tours for cricket matches. Virat is also currently the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Anushka, last seen in Zero, has neither produced or acted in any movie throughout 2019. The actress' name has now been linked to various projects and she is expected to sign a movie soon. Meanwhile, Anushka made headlines for PDA-filled photos with Virat Kohli.

