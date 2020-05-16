Watch: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma playing cricket under lockdown is the cutest thing you'll see today

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have undoubtedly been making the most out of their lockdown period together. The couple has now taken up to playing cricket on their balcony (that already has a grass patch on it). Both Virat and Anushka took turns in batting and bowling.

When the viral video was recorded, Anushka was seen scoring points while batting. Virat then got his fans excited as the Indian skipper took to batting even under the lockdown. More so, Anushka bowling a bouncer kept the fans entertained. The couple also has a wicket keeper who only observes their game.

Watch the viral video here:

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Interestingly Anushka had entertained fans even previously with a video as Virat's fan. She was heard saying 'Aye Kohli, chauka maar' in the hilarious video which had taken the internet by storm. Apart from that, the couple has been raising awareness about coronavirus together, while also doing their bit to ease the pain caused by the pandemic.

Virat Kohli last played the International match on New Zealand tour in March. With IPL also being postponed, it will be a while since we see the captain back on field. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma produced the recently aired web show 'Paatal Lok'. She was seen interacting with the cast and crew behind the show recently, calling it a success party. Virat also posted an image of him watching and praising the show recently.