Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna, calls her by THIS nickname at The Girlfriend success bash

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: Can Tejaswi Yadav defy exit polls, lead Mahagathbandhan to power?

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

As Nitish Kumar serving his nineth term, eyes higher, meet India's longest-serving chief ministers

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

Integrating AI into Medical Research: Contributions of Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna, calls her by THIS nickname at The Girlfriend success bash

One of the other major viral moments came when Vijay Deverakonda, who was seen interacting with the other guests at the celebrations, warmly greeted Rashmika Mandanna by kissing her hand, leaving their fans highly delighted.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 02:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna, calls her by THIS nickname at The Girlfriend success bash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, The Girlfriend, appeared at an event celebrating the film. A major surprise came when Vijay Deverakonda, who is usually shy about his personal life, showered praises on Rashmika Mandanna. Several fan videos have surfaced online, showing Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda showcasing their close bond and deep mutual admiration that they share for one another.

In a video that is going viral on social media, shared by Geetha Arts on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda can be heard not only calling Rashmika Mandanna by her nickname but also appreciating her for her work and journey in the film industry. 

Vijay Deverakonda said, "To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people," adding, "Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@geethaarts)

One of the other major viral moments came when Vijay Deverakonda, who was seen interacting with the other guests at the celebrations, warmly greeted Rashmika Mandanna by kissing her hand, leaving their fans highly delighted.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be engaged since October. The rumoured couple is all set to get married in February in Udaipur. However, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are yet to make their relationship official. 

READ | Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs S
This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...
Bhutan has the most expensive visa in the world due to SDF
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE