Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna, calls her by THIS nickname at The Girlfriend success bash

One of the other major viral moments came when Vijay Deverakonda, who was seen interacting with the other guests at the celebrations, warmly greeted Rashmika Mandanna by kissing her hand, leaving their fans highly delighted.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, The Girlfriend, appeared at an event celebrating the film. A major surprise came when Vijay Deverakonda, who is usually shy about his personal life, showered praises on Rashmika Mandanna. Several fan videos have surfaced online, showing Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda showcasing their close bond and deep mutual admiration that they share for one another.

In a video that is going viral on social media, shared by Geetha Arts on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda can be heard not only calling Rashmika Mandanna by her nickname but also appreciating her for her work and journey in the film industry.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people," adding, "Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be engaged since October. The rumoured couple is all set to get married in February in Udaipur. However, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are yet to make their relationship official.

