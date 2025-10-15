Watch viral video: Shweta Bachchan gives unexpected shoutout to Aishwarya Rai on dance floor, grooves with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda on...

In the clip shared by influencer Sakshi Sindwani on Instagram, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Shweta Bachchan can be seen in the background, grooving to Aishwarya Rai's evergreen song that also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Over the past weekend, Manish Malhotra hosted his famed Diwali party, gathering some of Bollywood's biggest stars under one roof. Over the past few days, numerous photos and videos from the bash have been circulating on social media. However, there is one video that is being talked about the most, and it features one of the most beloved rumoured couples, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, respectively.

Shweta Bachchan dances to Kajra Re with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda

A candid video from the night has gone viral on social media, where Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda can be seen dancing with the latter's mother, Shweta Bachchan, on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic song, Kajra Re. In the clip shared by influencer Sakshi Sindwani on Instagram, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Shweta Bachchan can be seen in the background, grooving to Aishwarya Rai's evergreen song that also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The video has garnered much attention from netizens who are impressed with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Shweta Bachchan bonding. One user wrote, "Can't express my feelings right now....so so happy," while another said, "Babies".

Are Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating?

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies. The film was released in 2023, and since then, dating rumours between Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been at an all-time high. The two are often spotted together at dinners or at events. While neither Suhana Khan nor Agastya Nanda has confirmed their romance, their chemistry often impresses fans.

