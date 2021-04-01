Headlines

Bollywood

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas channels 'Pooh', gives unique twist to Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic 'PHAT' dialogue

During the start of the video, there was also an amusing moment when Priyanka Chopra forgot to add Jonas to her name while she was asked to slate.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 07:16 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas chanelled her inner 'Pooh' and gave a unique twist to Kareena Kapoor Khan's PHAT (Pretty, hot, and tempting) dialogue from the iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The video of Priyanka's take on the PHAT dialogue was shared by friend and talk-show host Lilly Singh's show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' Twitter handle. 

During the show, Priyanka participated in a fun segment of 'Hot Celebs/Cold Reads' where she was given Kareena's line, 'PHAT, pretty hot and tempting' and was asked to audition for it in various scenarios.

Lilly first asked Priyanka to deliver the dialogue as though she was at a wine tasting. Lilly then asked her to use the line while she's training her dog. Both the auditions left Lilly and Priyanka laughing.  

During the start of the video, there was also an amusing moment when Priyanka forgot to add Jonas to her name while she was asked to slate, aka introduce herself as actors do at auditions. When Lilly pointed it out to her, Priyanka laughed but then explained that she missed out on Jonas because 'Priyanka Chopra' has been her work name for many years. 

On the work front, after completing her shoot for 'The Matrix 4', 'Text For You', Priyanka is currently shooting for the Amazon Prime Video spy series 'Citadel', executive produced by the Russo brothers.

Priyanka recently also announced her new venture as a restaurateur. The actor-producer opened a new eatery in New York City named 'Sona'. The grand opening of the restaurant was held on March 26, 2021. Sona is co-owned by Maneesh K. Goyal and the chef is Hari Nayak. The whole team created a grand and extravagant restaurant in NYC, taking Indian food to the world.

