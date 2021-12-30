Paps ask Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan to remove mask outside airport, actress reacts

Shilpa Shetty was photographed with her children Viaan and Samisha at the Mumbai airport after returning from Mussoorie. Shilpa was asked to remove her mask as she proceeded towards her car by the paparazzi present, which she did.

Shilpa Shetty then waved and remarked, "bas bas" (that's all). The camera crew then began shouting 'baba,' a reference to Viaan, implying that he, too, should remove his mask. "Woh nahi utarega (He won't take off the mask)," Shilpa said to the paparazzi, placing her hand on his chin. Viaan, on the other hand, pulled his mask down and smiled.

Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra, and their children flew to Mussoorie just before Christmas. On her Instagram account, the star uploaded a few photos and videos from her vacation.

Shilpa was seen enjoying herself with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with water in one of the films. Her personal cooks can also be seen creating a special supper table for the family in the video.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas to all my Instafam.. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!"