Watch: Video of Nora Fatehi’s belly dance in floral crop top, skirt at birthday celebrations breaks the internet

In the short clip, Nora Fatehi can be seen doing belly dance on a yatch in Dubai as her friends cheer her on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi turned 31 on Monday (February 6) and the sexy actress celebrated her big day with her close friends in Dubai.

Nora shared some videos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram giving her fans a glimpse of the fun she had during her birthday. The videos, which have now gone viral, show that Nora enjoyed a party with her gang of girls on a yacht, belly danced on the boat and more.

Nora captioned one of the post, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In the short clip, Nora can be seen doing belly dance as her friends cheer her on. In other videos, Nora can be seen flaunting her birthday dress – a floral crop top paired with a hot skirt.

Minutes after Nora shared the video, her fans filled the comment section with birthday wishes.

 “Happy Birthday Noraaaaa! Wish you the absolute best,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Nora!!”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently busy shooting for 100 Percent with Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham.

Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
