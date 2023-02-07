Watch: Video of Nora Fatehi’s belly dance in floral crop top, skirt at birthday celebrations breaks the internet

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi turned 31 on Monday (February 6) and the sexy actress celebrated her big day with her close friends in Dubai.

Nora shared some videos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram giving her fans a glimpse of the fun she had during her birthday. The videos, which have now gone viral, show that Nora enjoyed a party with her gang of girls on a yacht, belly danced on the boat and more.

Nora captioned one of the post, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior."

In the short clip, Nora can be seen doing belly dance as her friends cheer her on. In other videos, Nora can be seen flaunting her birthday dress – a floral crop top paired with a hot skirt.

Minutes after Nora shared the video, her fans filled the comment section with birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday Noraaaaa! Wish you the absolute best,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Nora!!”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently busy shooting for 100 Percent with Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham.