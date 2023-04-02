Watch video: Nysa Devgan brutally trolled for refusing to pose with Kajol at NMACC, netizens say ‘aajkal k bacchhe..'

Kajol and Nysa at NMACC event

The second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) Gala event was held on Saturday (April 1) at Mumbai’s BKC with much fanfare. Several celebrities from India and other parts of the world attended the event. Some big names who were present at NMACC on Saturday were Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan and others.

Bollywood superstar Kajol also attended the NMACC launch event with her daughter, Nysa Devgan. Both Kajol and Nysa Devgan were looking beautiful in their stunning dresses. Kajol opted for a white designer print dress, while Nysa was spotted wearing a shimmery silver gown.

Nysa Devgan, however, is now getting trolled by netizens for her attitude while posing at the entrance. Actually, Nysa Devgan declined to stop for long with mother Kajol for photo and netizens are now trolling her for forgetting Indian values and culture.

One user wrote, “Todays generation not at all interested to take photos with parents.” Another said, ‘Ye aajkal ke bachhe kaise sabke samne ma baap ki insult kar dete hai.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Revathy’s film, Salaam Venky.