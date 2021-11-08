‘Nachna band kar’: Salman Khan gets annoyed as fan constantly tries to click selfie with him – WATCH

Salman Khan informed him that the paparazzi are photographing him. He said, "Le raha hai a (The cameramen are taking pictures)."

Being a celebrity entails taking many selfies with admirers and well-wishers. While celebrities agree to take pictures with fans, they may not always want to be photographed. Recently, Salman Khan was irritated because a fan would not stop trying to take a selfie with him, despite Salman's evident disapproval of the photo.

Salman informed him that the paparazzi are photographing him. He said, "Le raha hai a (The cameramen are taking pictures)." He was also assured by the cameramen there at the time that they were taking their pictures. He, on the other hand, would not put down his phone. "Naachna band kar (stop dancing around)," Salman urged as he continued to try to adjust the angle.

Salman was reportedly on his way to a promotional event for his next film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, according to Hindustan Times. Salman Khan appears alongside his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, in the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed film. Salman will portray a Sikh cop, while Aayush will play a mobster. The action film is set to hit theatres on November 26th. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15, a renowned television reality show which always keeps its views at the edge of their seat.