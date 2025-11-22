FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday

Kartik Aaryan also unveiled the teaser of his next film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Mera Main Teri on his special day. The romantic comedy stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday
Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans
Kartik Aaryan turned 35 on Saturday, November 22. On his special day, the Chandu Champion actor held a special meet and greet session with his fans. Kartik was mobbed by his fans in the videos shared by several paparazzi accounts on their Instagram.

Earlier in the day, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor was also seen visiting the holy shrine of Lord Ganesh, popularly known as Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai. The birthday boy was spotted seeking the blessing of Ganpati Bappa on his special day. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, with a yellow sash from the temple featuring Ganpati shlokas written all over it in red, Kartik greeted the crowd who flocked around his car as he headed towards the exit.

Kartik also unveiled the teaser of his next film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Mera Main Teri on his special day. The romantic comedy stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

The Sameer Vidwans directorial was initially slated to be released on New Year's eve on December 31, but got preponed a week earlier to hit the cinemas on Christmas on December 25. It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. It marks Kartik and Karan's first collaboration after the much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout, which was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the leading roles. 

READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

