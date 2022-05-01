Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Rekha, gracefully dances to In Akhon Ki Masti from Umrao Jaan

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is regarded as one of the most popular actresses. Fans like her for everything she does, from her acting to her cute appearance, and they show their affection for her everytime she publishes photos or videos on social media.The Roohi actress also released a dance video on her Instagram account a few hours ago, and we have to say, she looked stunning as she emulated Rekha's legendary dance moves from In Ankhon Ki Masti.

Janhvi Kapoor is seen sitting on the floor in a floral Anarkali costume in the video. Even without makeup, the actress looked lovely, and her hair was pulled back into a single ponytail. As she danced to Rekha's renowned song In ankhon ki masti, her expressions, dance moves, and grace were all flawless.

Sharing this video Janhvi wrote, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first Baithak Bhav attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late.”

Janhvi, like other celebrities, has been the target of online trolling. She recently spoke at length about how she handles continual trolling on social media, telling Filmfare that it isn't a huge concern for her.



She said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”

While talking about her siblings in the same interview, she said that she believes that having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi in their lives has made them more confident and strong people. She feels more wholesome, for lack of a better description. She and Khushi were eventually joined by two additional siblings. She doesn't know anyone else who can claim that, and she believes she is extraordinarily fortunate and that things can't get much better.