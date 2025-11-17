FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch viral video: Himesh Reshammiya trolls himself, asks Kartik Aaryan 'regular gaau ya naak se' at his Mumbai concert

Kartik Aaryan's appearance at Himesh Reshammiya's concert kicked off the promotions for his forthcoming Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Ananya Panday as the female lead.

Aman Wadhwa

Nov 17, 2025

Leaving everyone pleasantly surprised, Kartik Aaryan joined Himesh Reshammiya during his Mumbai concert on Sunday, November 16. In the video uploaded by Kartik on his official Insta handle, Himesh was seen trolling himself. He asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, "Regular gaau ya naak se? (Shall I sing with my nose or in my regular voice?)." After hearing this, a loud voice from the crowd was heard saying, "Naak se (Sing from your nose)".

Then, Himesh gave his own spin to the title track of Kartik's upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in his iconic style and voice. Fans went wild watching the duo share the stage. Sharing the video on his Instagram, the Chandu Champion actor wrote, "Legendary", adding a red heart and cap emoticon.

Kartik's appearance at the concert kicked off the promotions for his forthcoming Christmas release. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who helmed Kartik in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has Ananya Panday as the female lead. It marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. 

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. It marks Kartik and Karan's first collaboration after the much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout, which was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the leading roles. 

The Sameer Vidwans directorial was initially slated to be released on New Year's eve on December 31, but got preponed a week earlier to hit the cinemas on Christmas on December 25. It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

