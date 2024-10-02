Twitter
Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Aamir Khan was seen along with his mother Zeenat Hussain outside his ex-wife Reena Dutta's home after her father passed away.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, was spotted leaving his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house along with his mother Zeenat Hussain, on Wednesday in Mumbai. 

The mother and the son visited Reena after the latter’s father’s demise. The actor, dressed in a Kurta, and harem pants was seen walking towards his car. He didn’t speak to the media, and zipped off.

Aamir and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. In fact, Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. While Junaid made his debut with the streaming movie Maharaj, Ira, has stayed away from the profession of acting so far. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who was Aamir's fitness trainer. Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar nominated film Lagaan. In December 2002, the couple divorced each other.

On December 28, 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate mother. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad together.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in his passion project Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was an official adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump was dubbed a box-office failure. He will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, is based on the Spanish film Campeones, titled Champions in English. (With inputs from IANS)

