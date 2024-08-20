Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon's dance video from the Stree 2 success party went viral

Stree 2 opened to blockbuster reviews and has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide in just 5 days. The star cast came together for a fun bash. They were joined by their industry friends including Bhediya star Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma, and Vicky Kaushal. A video from the bash is now going viral on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan account shared some videos from Stree 2's success bash. In one of the videos Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen dancing together to Stree 2's song 'Aaj Ki Raat'. In another video, Tamannaah was seen teaching Shraddha the hook step of the song, and Vijay Varma was seen cheering his girlfriend with whistles. Shraddha was later seen taking a bow to salute Tamannaah as the two actors shared a hug.

The film's director Amar Kaushik and actor Abhishek Banerjee, along with Radhika Madan, are also seen in the videos, cheering the ladies on. Vijay Varma also joins Tamannaah and others for a quick dance. The team also cut a cake which had a line written on it, 'Wo stree hai, wo kuchh bhi kar sakti hai (She's Stree, she can do anything)'. Vicky Kaushal was also seen at the success bash as he obliged a fan with a selfie.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 faced a clash with John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk's Khel Khel Mein. The horror-comedy emerged to become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. The film has already collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office and continues to have its dream run.

Stree 2 is the sequel to Amar's 2018 directorial debut Stree. Apart from starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles. It also has some interesting cameos including that of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, and Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama, the dancer.