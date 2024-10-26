BOLLYWOOD
During her performance, Vidya Balan fell on stage but, showing her iconic grace, she continued dancing without missing a beat.
The new version of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released on Friday, October 25. It features a showdown between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika, making it a major highlight of the horror-comedy.
Vidya had previously performed this song in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar. The makers held a launch event for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, where fans and media gathered to watch Madhuri and Vidya dance to the track. During their performance, Vidya fell on stage but, showing her iconic grace, she continued dancing without missing a beat.
Watch:
While talking to the media, Vidya discussed the incident and said, "It is an honour for me to share the screen with her (Madhuri). To be in the same frame and to move with her. My sister said to me today, 'You wanted to be like her and today you are dancing with her, isn't that such a big thing?' It is such a big achievement for me, I am grateful. Toh meine bas wohi socha aur mujhe bada mazza aaya. Kisne mujhse pucha, 'aap nervous nahi ho?' Aaj bhi dekho, gir gayi lekin phirse aake meine perform kiya inke barose."
While Ami Je Tomar has been a classic song of the franchise since the first instalment, this time it arrives with an entirely new energy. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 features a face-off between the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. As they take over the stage with their electrifying performances, this song has become even more special. The song brings the amalgamation of Kathak by Madhuri and Bharatnatyam by Vidya in a royal form.
Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has crafted a blend of these classical dance forms, showcasing both stars at their best.
With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project produced by Bhushan Kumar, he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in cinemas on November 1.
