Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shares a glimpse into the filming of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail in a real location.

Vikrant Massey is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie 12th Fail. Recently, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared a BTS video that gave a glimpse of the real locations and real people who gathered for the shoot of the film.

On Friday, Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video from the shoot of his upcoming movie 12th Fail. The filmmaker shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot. The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way. It also shows how Vikrant Massey shot for the film in a real location along with the real crowd.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to social media and shared the behind-the-scenes video and captioned it, "Get an exclusive sneak peek into the real faces, real locations, and real stories that shaped this extraordinary journey of 12th Fail! Zero Se Kar #Restart Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October - inspired by a million true stories."

Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studios, it is based on the novel of the same name by Anurag Pathak. The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam, the UPSC. Recently, on October 3rd, the makers of the movie unveiled an intriguing trailer of the film leaving fans excited for the movie. The film starring Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma, Palak Lalwani, Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Sanjay Bishnoi among others is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

