Watch video: Saif Ali Khan's 'cricket couch' advertisement with father Tiger Pataudi goes VIRAL, its from...

Saif Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor who has been an integral part of the film industry for decades now. However, despite becoming a star in his own right, Saif Ali Khan is still known as the eldest son of veteran superstar Sharmila Tagore and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, or Tiger Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan's viral video for Lays Chips with his father, Tiger Pataudi

While their family photos often go viral on social media, rarely do fans get to see them appearing together on screen. One such video is currently going viral on social media from when Saif Ali Khan appeared with his father, Tiger Pataudi, for Lays Chips' “Cricket Couch” advertisement in the late 2000s.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user who shared the advertisement with fans. In the video, Tiger Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan can be seen enjoying a cricket match, when the latter hurries to sit on a more comfortable couch. To win it back, Tiger Pataudi then bribes his son with a packet of chips. The advertisement, which many have seen for the first time, beautifully showcases the camaraderie and loving relationship shared by the father and son.

Watch the video here

When did Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi die?

For the unversed, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was appointed India's cricket captain at the age of 21 and was also called the "best fielder in the world", passed away in September 2011, when Saif Ali Khan was 41.

