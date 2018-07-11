Watch video: Ranbir Kapoor had to try on 13 looks before transforming into Munnabhai for 'Sanju

ranbir kapoor,sanjay dutt,rajkumar hirani,anushka sharma,paresh rawal,vicky kaushal,sonam kapoor,jim sarbh,dia mirza, Sanju

Sanju, starring actor Ranbir Kapoor is smashing box office records.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic is the reason why the money boxes at the theatres are jingling.

In fact, the film is soon expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

Ranbir who has received rave reviews for his extraordinary performance is expected to win every award this year.

The way Ranbir portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt and adopted his body language and mannerisms is not only commendable but deserves every bit of applause.

One of the most memorable looks from the film that the young actor portrays is that of Munnabhai.

The 35-year-old had to go through a process to transform himself into the iconic and adorable character of Munnabhai.

Well, the makers of the film have just shared the BTS (Behind The Scenes) video of Sanju, where we can see how director Rajkumar Hirani transformed Ranbir Kapoor into Munnabhai.

With the help of prosthetics, make-up, and haircut, the makers got the desired look. But let us tell you, it was not an easy task for them. In the video, Ranbir said that he had to go through more than 13 looks to get the final one.

At the outset, Sanju showcases the colourful and controversial journey of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani.