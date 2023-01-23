Watch: Video of Anushka Sharma's 'oops moment' in off-shoulder yellow top goes VIRAL

File Photo

Anushka Sharma is one of the Bollywood celebs who are easy-breezy through all situations. Anushka made a dull Monday afternoon a happy one with her latest appearance as she attended the press meet hosted by Slurrp Farm.

For the event, Anushka chose to wear a yellow off-shoulder top with washed-out denim. Her casual look was perfect for the day outing and a perfect addition to anyone's wardrobe for the soon-to-come summer.

Videos and photos of the event are currently going viral on social media. In one such video shared by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla, Anushka can be seen fighting against the cool, windy breeze while adjusting her sunshine top. This oops moment was sure to catch everyone's attention.

Watch the video here.

For the unversed, Anushka was recently in the news as she celebrated her daughter Vamika’s second birthday. She treated fans to a happy picture of Vamika with a sweet birthday note that read, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open." In the photo, Anushka was seen holding Vamika in her arms.

On the work front, Anushka is currently getting set for the release of Chakda Express. In the film, Anushka plays the role of ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Speaking about the movie during an event, she shared, "Chakda Xpress is a really special film. It is extremely close to my heart because of the subject that it focuses on. I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and her contribution to women’s cricket in India. It is an honor for me to bring a film that is inspired by her life and times to audiences around the world."

Anushka has finished shooting for the film and is now waiting for the release of the film on Netflix.