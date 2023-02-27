Search icon
Watch: Old video of Nora Fatehi walking on the beach in backless, thigh-high slit dress goes viral

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen in a stylish backless green dress walking on a beach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Watch: Old video of Nora Fatehi walking on the beach in backless, thigh-high slit dress goes viral
Nora Fatehi stuns in a backless green dress

Canada-born Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is without doubt one of the most glamorous actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. Nora Faethi is quite active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her sexy and sensuous photos and videos on Instagram. Most of the videos and photos posted by Nora Fatehi goes viral within minutes. Now, an old video of Nora Fatehi walking on the beach has grabbed everyone’s attention.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen in a sexy backless green dress walking on a beach. “When i walk in sit up straight, i dont give a F**k if i was late,” Nora captioned the video. The video has grabbed over 2 million likes so far. Netizens took to the comments section and expressed their love for the actress with red hearts and fire emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will accompany Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa on the upcoming North American tour called The Entertainers. Nora Fatehi and others will perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland in from March 3-12.

Nora is famous for her dancing and she has shown her killer dance moves in songs such as Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning, Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manika in Thank God, and Jehda Nasha in An Action Hero. 

