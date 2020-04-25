Watch: Vicky Kaushal joins residents from his building in welcoming 11-year-old who had tested positive for COVID-19

Vicky Kaushal including 16 other celebrities' living space, their apartments in Mumbai were recently partially sealed after an 11-year-old resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor yesterday shared a video that showed the residents welcoming a young girl and a woman in the compound with a huge round of applause. It seems the two have returned after winning their battle against the deadly virus.

The heartwarming videos show the two residents entering the apartment complex with their suitcases and look surprised to see people clapping for them. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp."

According to a report, the child is the daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex. The building is near Fame Adlabs, Oberoi Springs. The building is already home to celebrities like Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah, and Prabhu Dheva.

Meanwhile, Vicky is in lockdown with his parents and brother Sunny. He has been sharing regular photos and videos of himself cleaning fans and cooking omelets. He recently shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.