Watch: Vicky Kaushal gives warm hug to Kriti Sanon at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash, fans joke ‘Katrina dekhegi toh…’

Vicky Kaushal shares warm hug with Kriti Sanon at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success bash

Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. As the film crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office, the makers of the film held a success bash in Mumbai which was attended by a number of famous Bollywood personalities. A video is now making rounds on social media wherein Vicky can be seen treating Kriti Sanon with a warm and tight hug as she arrived at the event. The video has fans joking about Katrina’s reaction after watching the movie.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video wherein Vicky Kaushal was seen giving a warm welcome to Kriti Sanon as she arrived for the success bash of his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress was seen wearing a blue bodycon halter neck short dress and whereas the actor was seen donning a black hoodie with the movie’s title printed on it. The actress was later also seen hugging Sara Ali Khan who was seen donning casuals, a white t-shirt with the movie’s title, and blue denim.

After watching the video, fans started to make jokes about Katrina Kaif’s reaction to his husband and actor Vicky Kaushal hugging Kriti Sanon. One of the comments read, “Katrina mam ka 500 gram khun kam hua (Katrina ma’am blood platelets might have dropped by 500 gram).” Another wrote, “If Katrina sees this, Vicky will be bashed).” Another wrote, “Kaushal is showing his true colors, Katrina Kaif.” Another wrote, “Katrina Kaif fight with your husband he is hugging Kriti.”

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. The movie was released in theatres on June 2 and opened to a positive response from the audience which also reflected in the box office collection. The movie collected Rs 74.40 crore at the box office in 11 days.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur which is a biopic helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. The movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the movie Ganapath: Part 1 which also stars her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Elli AvrRam in the movie. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is scheduled to release on October 20.

Read Watch: Vicky Kaushal fulfils ‘Dilli walo ki request’ as he grooves to Obsessed at Zara Hatke Zara Backe promotions