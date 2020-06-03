Watch: Veteran actor Ranjeet grooves to 'Mehbooba' with daughter Divyanka

One of the most famous villains of Bollywood, Ranjeet, is also an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated by sharing videos and old pictures with his fans. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video where he can be seen dancing with his daughter Divyanka Bedi to the tunes of Mehbooba.

The nearly 80 years old actor captioned his post saying, "Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)." In the video which has now gone viral, Divyanka can be seen teaching the legendary actor how to dance and he aces it.

They both then laugh and hug each other and have a beautiful father-daughter relationship. Ranjeet is also in lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic and is pursuing a new hobby, passion which is painting as he finds it therapeutic. Ranjeet also has said that he would like to display his artwork in an exhibition.

Ranjeet had also joined a fitness studio in Juhu, in January where his daughter helped him in his workout sessions. The actor said he feels reinvigorated after the workout sessions. On the work front, Ranjeet is well known for playing roles as the villain dominating in over 200 Hindi films. Ranjeet played a positive character throughout the TV series Aisa Des Hai Mera. He has also worked in several Punjabi films such as Rab Ne Banayian Jodiyan and Man Jeete Jag Jeet, among others. In Bollywood, he was last seen in Housefull 4, Welcome Back, Shootout At Wadala.