Watch: Varun Dhawan sings Alia Bhatt's favourite song in throwback video, her reaction is priceless

Varun Dhawan like a few Bollywood actors started his YouTube page a few months back. He had been sharing several unseen moments from his life much to the excitement of the fans. A couple of days ago, the handsome actor posted a throwback video on his YouTube page shot during the shoot of Badrinath Ki Dulhania three years back. In the video, Varun is seen flaunting his singing skills and has Alia Bhatt and director Shashank Khaitan among the audience.

The video has VD singing the song 'Humsafar' from Badrinath Ki Dulhania which is Alia's one of the favourite songs. He is seen in a lazy look wearing a T-Shirt and black shorts and enjoying the karaoke session. Meanwhile, Alia is seen laughing and also cheering her co-star along with Shashank as Varun sings his heart out.

He titled the video as "Varun Dhawan sings Alia Bhatt’s favourite song".

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Alia and Varun started their Bollywood career on the same day with the same film Student of the Year released in 2012. Since then they have starred in four films together including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the latest being Kalank which released in 2019.

Currently, Alia's upcoming film is, Gangubai Kathiawadi which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor plays the titular role in the biopic. The film is likely to release on September 11, 2020.

Talking about Varun, his upcoming film Coolie No 1 was all set to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.