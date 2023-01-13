Watch: Urvashi Rautela's speech interrupted by crowd chanting Rishabh Pant's name at Vizag event, actress reacts

Urvashi Rautela at Waltair Veerayya event

Urvashi Rautela recently attended a pre-release event of the film Waltair Veerayya, in which she has a special dance number. However, the event became notable for a very different reason. As the actress addressed the crowd gathered at the event, many gathered there began chanting cricketer Rishabh Pant’s name, leaving Urvashi flustered. For the uninitiated, Urvashi and Rishabh have had a frosty equation for some time.

Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja alongside Shruti Haasan. Urvashi appears in a song called Boss Party in the film, where she matches steps with the lead star. On Wednesday, the film’s pre-release event was held in Vishakhapatnam, which Urvashi also attended. A video from the event shows Urvashi speaking with the audience. “The Boss party is here,” she says, before she is interrupted by a cheering crowd. As Urvashi pauses to listen to them, they can be heard chanting Rishabh’s name.

Urvashi stops smiling and looks visibly flustered before continuing her speech and greets the crowd with a Telugu greeting. Despite the fracas, Urvashi shared this video on her Instagram. “This love is what keeps me going,” she captioned the post.

Urvashi and Rishabh were spotted together years ago, sparking dating rumours, following which Rishabh posted pictures with his girlfriend Isha Negi and blocked Urvashi on Instagram. The latest chapter in this saga began last year with Urvashi mentioning a certain Mr RP and how he tried to woo her. Fans thought it was a dig at Pant, and the cricketer even responded with an Instagram Stories post on liars.

Since then, the actress has appeared at stadiums hosting Team India matches and even posting pictures of the hospital treating Rishabh after his recent car accident. Urvashi’s mother Meera Rautela also shared posts hinting at Rishabh Pant recently, following which she was heavily trolled on social media.