Watch: Urvashi Rautela reacts to Sonali Kulkarni's 'women are lazy' remark, netizens call her 'self-obsessed'

Urvashi Rautela-Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni recently called women ‘lazy’ in an event and this sparked a controversy. Some celebrities criticized the actress for the comment while others came in her support. Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared her views on Sonali Kulkarni’s comment and the actress was trolled for making it about herself.

While talking to Instant Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela expressed her views on Sonali Kulkarni’s comment on women but her views didn’t go well with the netizens as they trolled the actress for being ‘self-obsessed’. In the video when asked about her reaction to the Dil Chahta hai actress calling women lazy and finding a man who is rich, Urvashi replied, “The thing is this doesn’t apply to me because everybody knows I am an outsider and everybody knows how hardworking I am. From the start, I have made a career in Bollywood on my own. All the fans know me, I am the only Indian girl who has won the Miss Universe title twice and the youngest judge in history to judge Miss Universe.”

The actress continued to add, “This doesn’t apply to me, this quote applies to all the velli girls out there. So that is the thing. I don’t want to hurt anybody.”

Netizens were pissed at the actress for making it about herself and not supporting women in general. One of the comments read, “Why to defend misogyny when you can just defend yourself.” Another comment read, “she should be against this statement in general instead of just self-obsession.” Another person commented, “Didi aapki baat nahi ki(it was not about you), you were expected to support women in general.” Another comment read, “Every woman wants to be independent, there is nothing to boast about it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Waltair Veerayya directed by K.S.Ravindra starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Prakash Raj among others and the film collected Rs 236.15 crores at the box office.

