Bollywood

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Rekha mesmerised everyone with her much-awaited performance at IIFA 2024. The video went viral on social media.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral
The ultimate diva of Bollywood, Rekha, lit up the IIFA 2024 night and made it even more memorable with her graceful, most-awaited performance, bringing a special energy to the event.

On Sunday, a Rededit user shared the delightful video of Rekha's performance at IIFA 2024, and the actress, once again proved that age is just a number. She wore a beautiful Anarkali dress and looked as elegant as ever as she performed alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes. The video went viral in no time taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema.

In the video, the actress could be seen dancing to 'Piya Tose' along with the background dancers. The fans couldn't stop gushing about her beauty, dance moves at the age of 69. One of the comments read, "LOL she wiped the current nepo lot on the floor. Queen." Another user wrote, "Have to say, I miss these types of songs, dance, elegance, etc. Mainstream Bollywood was once this. Now its a whole bunch of nonsense with actresses who are less than 1% as talented as Rekhaji." Another comment read, "This woman is 69. Oh god, how can she make those moves at that age? My back and knees have started to hurt at 20."

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. 

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." 

The three-day celebration kickstarted on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)

