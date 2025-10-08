Watch: Twinkle Khanna admits 'interrogating' Akshay Kumar all the time, action superstar says 'wives are more...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
In the upcoming episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Akshay Kumar admitted that his luck changed after getting married to Twinkle Khanna.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 06:55 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh



Bollywood heartthrobs Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan appeared as guests on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s celebrity talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The recently released trailer of the episode showed Kajol asking Twinkle, "How do you feel interviewing your husband (Akshay) for the first time?" Reacting to this, Twinkle confesses that he interrogates him all the time, leaving everyone laughing. Next, we see Akshay asking a highly debatable question, “Who all thinks wives are high-maintenance?”

Agreeing to it, he and Saif jumped into a red box. However, realising the possible consequences of his actions at home, he immediately jumped out, joining Kajol and Twinkle in the green box. As Akshay attempted to stop him, Saif explained, “Listen, I love you, but I don’t live with you,” anticipating how his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan might react to his answer.

Sharing the trailer of the latest episode of "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle" on X (formerly known as Twitter), makers Amazon Prime India wrote, "Dil dance mare while we wait for this episode. #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode Every Thursday." In the promo, Kajol remarks that this will be the first time that Twinkle is interviewing her husband, Akshay. To which she replies, "I interrogate him all the time. (sic)"

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle started off by welcoming Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the first guests, followed by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It remains to be seen who graces the show after Akshay and Saif.

For those who don’t know, Akshay and Saif have previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Yeh Dillagi (1994), which also starred Kajol, Aarzoo (1999), and Tashan (2008). Up next, these two will be seen sharing the screen yet again in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.

