Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal shares a video wading through flood waters to help affected people in Punjab.

Bollywood actor Gavie Chahal who is popularly known for his role in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, was recently seen helping people who are stuck in flood waters in Punjab by providing them food and aid.

On Thursday, Gavie Chahal took to his Instagram and shared a video of walking in flood waters to provide aid to those in need. He captioned the post, “Nanak naam Chardikla tere bhane sarbat Da Waheguru ji Meher Kario 1 Chardikla !! And Dhanwaad @khalsaaid_india @khalsa_aid always stands to serve humanity. Any needful in the area can contact !! Let's serve Humanity A waheguru.”

Not only this, but the actor also shared a video of him distributing food to the people affected by the floods in Punjab. In the video, he could be seen distributing food to underprivileged kids and families and to the flood victims by carrying a trolley loaded with food and medicines.

He also talked about the same with ETimes and said, “I was shooting in Punjab for an upcoming Punjabi film, but the incessant rains stalled the shoot for few days. Then I started seeing visuals of Punjab cities and villages being inundated. Since I have been trying to help people in distress earlier too, in Mumbai and Punjab, I was aware of what is required to do in such situations as a relief measure. I called a few friends, loaded a trolley with food, medicines, and some clothes and we reached there in the morning.”

He further added, “After the rain has come more misery in the form of waterlogging, lack of supplies, and fear of disease, There were also old people living alone who were stuck on the ground floor of their homes with knee-deep water, and potentially hazardous things like gas cylinders and electrical wires submerged in their vicinity. I am six feet three inches tall, yet I was up until my waist in water, just to give you an estimate of the water level there.”

Other than Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Gavie Chahal was also seen in a small role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which went on to become a blockbuster. The movie also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with Dimple Kapadia and others.