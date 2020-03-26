Watch: Tiger Shroff sings 'Sab Tera', Disha Patani's movie song 'Jab Tak'

Tiger Shroff recently shared videos of him singing 'Sab Tera' and 'Jab Tak'. The actor took up the antakshari challenge by Ananya Panday and Dino Morea. He sang his 'Baaghi' movie song 'Sab Tera' for Ananya and Disha's movie 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's song 'Jab Tak' for Dino. In his own words, Tiger said that the song is not for Dino, but from Dino and is dedicated to someone else.

While taking up the challenge and singing 'Sab Tera' along with 'Jab Tak', Tiger also challenged his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with idol Hrithik Roshan and reported girlfriend Disha Patani. The actor also challenged the original masterminds behind 'Sab Tera' Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.

"#antakashri challenge accepted! @thedinomorea @ananyapanday i nominate some of the amazing actors that ive worked with, @shraddhakapoor @dishapatani @hrithikroshan @kritisanon and one of my favs, @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik this one was for u," wrote Tiger while sharing the videos.

Take a look:

Tiger was last seen in 'Baaghi 3'. The movie also featured his 'Baaghi' co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role with Riteish Deshmukh. 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' debutante actress Ankita Lokhande was also part of the film which failed to make a mark at the Box Office for various reasons, one being the outbreak of COVID-19.