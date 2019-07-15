WATCH: This video of Sonakshi Sinha working out in the gym will give you major fitness inspo!

Headlines

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, getting praised for...

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Ragi

Bollywood stars who went bald for their movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Bengal panchayat polls: Fresh violence erupts in Cooch Behar as repolling underway in 696 booths

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey assesses education under PM Modi

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar’s shocker for NCP, Joins NDA; Takes Oath As Deputy CM

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

HomeBollywood

bollywood

WATCH: This video of Sonakshi Sinha working out in the gym will give you major fitness inspo!

Sonakshi Sinha hit the gym on a lazy Sunday and it's all the fitness motivation you need!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 07:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills, Sonakshi Sinha is set to rule the box office once again with her two films releasing in the same month. She is currently busy with the promotions for Khandaani Shafakhana which will release on August 2 and Mission Mangal, releasing on August 15. 

Admist her busy schedule of shoots and promotions, Sonakshi still manages to take out some time to work out and keep her fitness intact. She recently posted a video of herself, hitting the gym on a lazy Sunday, where she is skipping "like crazy",  on her insta handle and that too, on her close friend Badshah's new song!

Check out this fun video right here :

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Skippin” that lazy sunday vibe today... you?  how u like my new gym jam @badboyshah?

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

If that didn't motivate you to hit the gym today, we don't know what will. Even the B-Town celebs loved Sonakshi's workout regime and her form. Many of her friends commented on the video, inspiring her all the more.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Go Sona", Kunal Khemu wrote, "Yeh ladki Sona hai Sona" and Shibani Dandekar wrote, "get it girl!! " Well, doesn't these remind you of all of your friends who support you when you're trying to choose a healthier lifestyle? We're sure it does. 

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India which also stars Ajay Devgn and the third installment of the Dabangg franchise as everyone's favourtie 'Rajjo'.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Hyundai’s cheapest SUV launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh: Design, features and more of new Exter

Delhi: Yamuna above danger mark, evacuation begins in flood-prone areas

'If you have a captain like him, you get emboldened': Mohammad Kaif on the best captain he played under

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore firm, his whopping salary is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE