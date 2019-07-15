WATCH: This video of Sonakshi Sinha working out in the gym will give you major fitness inspo!

Sonakshi Sinha hit the gym on a lazy Sunday and it's all the fitness motivation you need!

Known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills, Sonakshi Sinha is set to rule the box office once again with her two films releasing in the same month. She is currently busy with the promotions for Khandaani Shafakhana which will release on August 2 and Mission Mangal, releasing on August 15.

Admist her busy schedule of shoots and promotions, Sonakshi still manages to take out some time to work out and keep her fitness intact. She recently posted a video of herself, hitting the gym on a lazy Sunday, where she is skipping "like crazy", on her insta handle and that too, on her close friend Badshah's new song!

Check out this fun video right here :

If that didn't motivate you to hit the gym today, we don't know what will. Even the B-Town celebs loved Sonakshi's workout regime and her form. Many of her friends commented on the video, inspiring her all the more.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Go Sona", Kunal Khemu wrote, "Yeh ladki Sona hai Sona" and Shibani Dandekar wrote, "get it girl!! " Well, doesn't these remind you of all of your friends who support you when you're trying to choose a healthier lifestyle? We're sure it does.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India which also stars Ajay Devgn and the third installment of the Dabangg franchise as everyone's favourtie 'Rajjo'.