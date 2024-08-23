Watch: This star kid joins Sunny Deol's battalion in 'India's biggest war film’ Border 2, fans say 'tabahi loading'

Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt note as he joined Sunny Deol's battalion in Border 2.

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set to entertain the audience in his upcoming movie Border 2. Now, the makers have released an announcement video of the film revealing another actor who is set to unite with Sunny in the film.

On Friday, the makers surprised the audience with an intriguing announcement video revealing the entry of a star kid in the film. The actor we are talking about is none other than Varun Dhawan. In the video, which also has Sonu Nigam’s famous Border song Sandese Aate Hai, Varun is heard saying, “Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bolke takrata hun… Jab dharti maa bulati hai sab chodh ke aata hun… Hindustan ka fauji hun main (I fight with enemy's every gunshot saying Jai Hindi. I am India's soldier, whenever Mother Earth calls me, I come leaving everything behind)."

Varun Dhawan took to its social media and sharing the announcement video, wrote, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact.

I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities. JP Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my favorite movies to this day.To play a part in Border 2 produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in

my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bringing a valiant jawaan story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes A Jai Hind.”

The announcement came as a treat for the fans. One of the comments read, "Goosebumps guaranteed. Sonu Nigam's Voice is amazing." Another user wrote, "Varun Dhawan will nail it." Another user wrote, "tabahi loading. This will be a blockbuster." Another comment read, "Sunny paaji and Varun Dhawan, what a combo." Another commented, "Welcome to the battalion Varun Dhawan. Border 2."

The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starring Kesari in 2019. Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, also headlined by Sunny Deol. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is due to release on Jan. 23, 2026.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.