Watch: This star kid joins Sunny Deol's battalion in 'India's biggest war film’ Border 2, fans say 'tabahi loading'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: This star kid joins Sunny Deol's battalion in 'India's biggest war film’ Border 2, fans say 'tabahi loading'

Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt note as he joined Sunny Deol's battalion in Border 2.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: This star kid joins Sunny Deol's battalion in 'India's biggest war film’ Border 2, fans say 'tabahi loading'
Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set to entertain the audience in his upcoming movie Border 2. Now, the makers have released an announcement video of the film revealing another actor who is set to unite with Sunny in the film. 

On Friday, the makers surprised the audience with an intriguing announcement video revealing the entry of a star kid in the film. The actor we are talking about is none other than Varun Dhawan. In the video, which also has Sonu Nigam’s famous Border song Sandese Aate Hai, Varun is heard saying, “Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bolke takrata hun… Jab dharti maa bulati hai sab chodh ke aata hun… Hindustan ka fauji hun main (I fight with enemy's every gunshot saying Jai Hindi. I am India's soldier, whenever Mother Earth calls me, I come leaving everything behind)."

Varun Dhawan took to its social media and sharing the announcement video, wrote, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact.
I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities. JP Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my favorite movies to this day.To play a part in Border 2 produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in
my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bringing a valiant jawaan story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes A Jai Hind.”

The announcement came as a treat for the fans. One of the comments read, "Goosebumps guaranteed. Sonu Nigam's Voice is amazing." Another user wrote, "Varun Dhawan will nail it." Another user wrote, "tabahi loading. This will be a blockbuster." Another comment read, "Sunny paaji and Varun Dhawan, what a combo." Another commented, "Welcome to the battalion Varun Dhawan. Border 2."

The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starring Kesari in 2019. Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, also headlined by Sunny Deol. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is due to release on Jan. 23, 2026.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Focusing on cloud cybersecurity and compliance with security expert Pranith Shetty

Focusing on cloud cybersecurity and compliance with security expert Pranith Shetty

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement