Watch: 'The Body' is missing and so is the trailer of Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika's film

Emraan Hashmi, a few days back, took to his social media pages and shared the poster of his upcoming thriller flick titled The Body. The film is the remake of the 2012 Spanish film of the same name and it was also called El Cuerpo. The Hindi film is directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame and also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in the lead roles. Emraan had shared the poster and wrote, "This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th @chintskap, @Vedhika4u, @sobhitaD, @jeethu007 @TheBodyMovie, #Viacom18Studios, @iAmAzure, @AndhareAjit, @SunirKheterpal, @TSeries"

Now, finally, the trailer for The Body is out or not? Emraan shared the trailer on his social media pages and it was nothing but the logo reveal of the film. It has horrifying messages written namely 'Some things are exactly as they appear. Is this? #TheBody is missing and so is the trailer. The truth lies here. Trailer out this Friday!"

Well, it was indeed a false alarm!

Check out the video below:

Earlier sharing his excitement on directing his Hindi debut, Jeethu wrote on his Facebook page, "Kickstarted my first Bollywood Film starring Imran Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor :) Thanks a lot to all my audiences who gave me all the support and had me in your prayers... Hoping to have your prayers and support to my new venture as well :)."

The Body marks Emraan's first outing with Rishi and his second collaboration with Sobhita after Bard of Blood. The movie is slated to release on December 13, 2019.