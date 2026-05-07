Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home, says he is 'deeply hurt' in viral video

A video of an emotional Vijay fan crying outside the actor-politician’s Chennai residence has gone viral.

An emotional moment involving a supporter of Vijay has taken over social media after the fan was seen breaking down outside the actor-politician’s residence in Chennai’s Neelangarai area on Thursday. The supporter had reportedly come to pray for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief amid the tense political situation in Tamil Nadu.

In a video shared by PTI on X, the fan was seen kneeling outside Vijay’s residence after offering prayers. He became emotional while speaking about the ongoing developments and also questioned the absence of police personnel outside the house.

"He will definitely become the Chief Minister. The news channels may say many things, but without a doubt, he is the one who will take the position. No matter how many obstacles come his way, he will face them and move forward. I feel deeply hurt. There is not even a single police officer here. I don’t even know what to say. It’s a strange feeling altogether. After struggling so much to come this far, it is painful to see such people doing these kinds of things," the fan said while crying.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fan offers prayers outside TVK chief Vijay's house, expresses hope of seeing him as the chief minister.



"He will definitely become the Chief Minister. The news channels may say many things, but without a doubt, he is the one who will take the… pic.twitter.com/irMu41Fg8V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

Another viral clip reportedly showed that the police security arrangements outside Vijay’s residence had been removed. Reports claimed that until Wednesday, hundreds of police personnel were stationed outside the actor’s home.

The emotional scenes come at a time when Vijay is trying to form the government after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results produced a hung verdict. On Wednesday, the actor-politician reportedly met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government after the Congress extended support to his party by breaking away from its pre-poll alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly with 108 seats, pushing both the DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to the second and third positions respectively.

However, Vijay still reportedly remains short of the majority mark despite getting support from five Congress MLAs. Sources also claimed that Governor Arlekar asked Vijay to show the support of 118 legislators before he could be invited to form the government.

Reports further stated that Vijay’s effective strength could come down to 107 as he is expected to vacate one of the two seats he won. Additionally, one MLA may become Speaker and usually does not vote during a trust motion unless there is a tie.