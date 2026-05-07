FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch

South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple

Bengal News: 400+ Arrested, 200 FIRs Filed As Post-Poll Violence Grips West Bengal; 2 Dead

Bengal News: 400+ Arrested, 200 FIRs Filed As Post-Poll Violence Grips West Bengal; 2 Dead

Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials

Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home, says he is 'deeply hurt' in viral video

A video of an emotional Vijay fan crying outside the actor-politician’s Chennai residence has gone viral.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2026, 12:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home, says he is 'deeply hurt' in viral video
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An emotional moment involving a supporter of Vijay has taken over social media after the fan was seen breaking down outside the actor-politician’s residence in Chennai’s Neelangarai area on Thursday. The supporter had reportedly come to pray for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief amid the tense political situation in Tamil Nadu.

In a video shared by PTI on X, the fan was seen kneeling outside Vijay’s residence after offering prayers. He became emotional while speaking about the ongoing developments and also questioned the absence of police personnel outside the house.

"He will definitely become the Chief Minister. The news channels may say many things, but without a doubt, he is the one who will take the position. No matter how many obstacles come his way, he will face them and move forward. I feel deeply hurt. There is not even a single police officer here. I don’t even know what to say. It’s a strange feeling altogether. After struggling so much to come this far, it is painful to see such people doing these kinds of things," the fan said while crying.

Another viral clip reportedly showed that the police security arrangements outside Vijay’s residence had been removed. Reports claimed that until Wednesday, hundreds of police personnel were stationed outside the actor’s home.

The emotional scenes come at a time when Vijay is trying to form the government after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results produced a hung verdict. On Wednesday, the actor-politician reportedly met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government after the Congress extended support to his party by breaking away from its pre-poll alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly with 108 seats, pushing both the DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to the second and third positions respectively.

However, Vijay still reportedly remains short of the majority mark despite getting support from five Congress MLAs. Sources also claimed that Governor Arlekar asked Vijay to show the support of 118 legislators before he could be invited to form the government.

Reports further stated that Vijay’s effective strength could come down to 107 as he is expected to vacate one of the two seats he won. Additionally, one MLA may become Speaker and usually does not vote during a trust motion unless there is a tie.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple
Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials
Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home, says he is 'deeply hurt' in viral video
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home
Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' fielding horror vs SRH, watch viral video
Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' error
Sahil Luthra and Long Bet on Making India's Own Bullets
Sahil Luthra and Long Bet on Making India's Own Bullets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement