In the auspicious month of Ramzan Eid, Tamil superstar and political leader, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar aka Thalapathy Vijay hosted a huge iftar (the fast-breaking evening meal) for Muslims. The video from the iftari went viral on the internet, and it has divided the netizens.

In the video, Vijay is seen seated beside a maulvi in the huge crowd, wearing a skullcap, and a white shirt. In the video, the maulvi is seemingly praising Vijay for hosting such a huge iftar for their people.

ANI shared the video with the caption, "#WATCH | Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and chief Vijay hosts 'Iftar' during Ramzan month, in Chennai."

Watch the video

#WATCH | Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and chief Vijay hosts 'Iftar' during Ramzan month, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/tmxP95wEME March 7, 2025

As soon as the video was shared, it went viral. However, many netizens weren't happy as Vijay is a Christain Tamilian, and his attempt to host iftar is called a 'appeasement' to win Muslim voters. A netizen wrote, "Did he visit the Kumbh? It’s not about secularism or respecting all religions for these thugs. It’s only about appeasement. Shameful." Another netizen wrote, "They know this game exactly very well." One of the netizens wrote, "Those who are saying this is appeasement for their knowledge tamil nadu only has 5% Muslim population so no party needs their support to win elections." An internet user wrote, "This is totally appeasement politics. If he has to do this, why only one day? They will never talk about the participation of Muslims, always focused on seeking votes."

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, which is reported to be his last film. The movie is scheduled to release in 2025.