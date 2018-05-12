Watch: Team 'High Jack' wrap the film in 'high spirits by celebrating in an airplane

High Jack team have first of its kind wrap party in an airplane!

After a fun 30-day shoot schedule, the cast and crew of Phantom Films and Viu's High Jack wrapped the film in high spirits. Complete with music and celebrations while in an aircraft, the High Jack team has first of its kind party in the airplane.

Showcasing glimpses into the party, the makers released a BTS video of the party. Proving to be a complete guide to a happening celebration, the video reveals the ingredients to make a fun party. Taking opinions from the cast and crew, the BTS showcases the team letting themselves loose for a happening party.

After revealing the new release date and treating the audience with yet another funky song, makers of High Jack presented the audience with a behind the scenes video of the wrap-up party of the film.

'High Jack' will be a one of its kind stoner comedy, the trailer of which has already taken the audience on a laughter trip. The first song from the film titled 'Behka' by Nucleya got the entire Bollywood grooving to the tripping song.

Owing to the unusual concept and quirky storyline, High Jack is sure to take the audience on a trip. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video right here:

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, High Jack is slated to release on May 18, 2018.