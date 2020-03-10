Watch: Taimur Ali Khan repeats Kartik Aaryan's conversation in front of media

Taimur Ali Khan played Holi this year with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was snapped while going to the same some time back, but something else also happened - the media captured a conversation Taimur had with Kartik Aaryan very recently.

Taimur was walking the road with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan. On seeing the media, he screamed 'Ka... Ka'. The instance took us back to when Kartik Aaryan revealed his conversation with Taimur. "Throughout the meeting, Taimur only kept telling Kartik 'ka ka ka ka'," Kartik had revealed then.

Watch the video of Taimur celebrating Holi here:

Kartik met Taimur while he was shooting for 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. His sets were near the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starring film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Kartik confessed to not being able to take a photo with Taimur but summarized that their conversation 'went well'.

When snapped ahead of Holi celebrations, Tim wore a white kurta pajama, much like father Saif Ali Khan. He also brought a cute little basket to roam around with as Kareena held his hand throughout.