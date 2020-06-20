Watch: Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl croons while playing guitar on the sets of 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen has been enjoying the praises coming her way ever since her comeback in acting with 'Aarya'. The actress has now shared a video featuring her boyfriend Rohman Shawl crooning for her while playing the guitar on the sets of the web show.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “You have a way with me @rohmanshawl My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!! I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart.”

Rohman, who originally posted the clip, remembered the day - which was his first day on the sets accompanying Sushmita. He shared, "I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! Let me give you the back story of this video !! Its from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!!"

Thanking people for the amazing feedback on 'Aarya', Rohman also stated, "I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will Own the character of Aarya! So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman !! Thank you everyone for all the positive feed back on AARYA. P.s. Hats off to team Aarya @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @madhvaniram Thank you so much."

Along with Sushmita Sen, actor Chandrachur also made his comeback with Ram Madhvani's web show. Co-directed by Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the series is airing on Disney+Hotstar.