Watch: Sushmita Sen reveals how she fought Addison's disease in 2014

Sushmita Sen revealed that she felt she had no fight left in her when diagnosed with Addison's disease back in September 2014

Sushmtia Sen, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Addison's disease, kept a brave face and beat it back in September of 2014. The actress shared a video about how she beat the disease with the help of her teacher Nupur Shikhare who taught her the technique of Nunchaku.

In the video, Sushmita is seen using the martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style. Sharing the video, she wrote, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).”

“Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga,” added the actress.

Watch her video here:

Sushmita's Bollywood career took a backseat after 2010. She, however, went on to work in a Bengali movie called 'Nirbaak' which released in 2015. She is expected to be working on another movie soon. The actress is currently quarantining with her family, including two adopted baby girls Renee and Alisah, and her beau Rohman Shawl.