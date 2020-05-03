Watch: Sunny Leone pranks husband Daniel Weber, his reaction gets her laughing out loud

Sunny Leone pranked her husband Daniel Weber under coronavirus lockdown. After sending him into a state of panic, Sunny laughed out loud at the prank, but Daniel wasn't one bit impressed since 'he is a serious person'.

Daniel was in his room, writing a poem, which is when Sunny pranked him with an artificial finer and fake blood (red paint). She made Daniel believe that she had cut off her finger, sending Weber into a state of panic. Sunny then drew his attention to the phone recording their video and laughed out loud.

Daniel, however, was not impressed and went on to say, “Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don’t even like pranks that much. I don’t even like pranks on other people and I definitely don’t like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it’s a zero because I hated that it was done on me.”

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Prank!! This ain’t no cooking video!!!! Haha @dirrty99 got pranked and served!!"

Watch it here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are blessed with three kids. After they adopted Nisha, Sunny became a surrogate mother to her twins Noah and Asher. Sunny had recently stated that the first thing after the lockdown would be taking her kids to school and a trip to Dubai.